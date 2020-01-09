Gaffney working to take his game to another level
Linn-Mar defensive end Luke Gaffney dominated during the football season and remains hungry to do even more heading into 2020. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall as a team,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news