Grant suiting up for two AAU squads
Meskwaki Settlement guard Taurice Grant will be getting in a lot of basketball this summer while playing for two seperate AAU programs.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news