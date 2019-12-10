News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Grawe switching focus to baseball

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Center Point-Urbana athlete Brody Grawe excelled during the fall on the football field but is now switching his focus over to baseball. How did the high school football season go overall?“The seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}