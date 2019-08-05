News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Harmon Miller hoping for strong start vs. Midland

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Lone Tree quarterback Harmon Miller is hopeful that his team can kick off the 2019 football season strong against Midland.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have gone t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}