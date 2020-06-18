IowaPreps - Hermann back on the AAU grind

Hermann back on the AAU grind
Ballard wing guard Ashton Hermann has continued working to improve as a basketball player and that includes AAU practices as of late.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news