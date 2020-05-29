IowaPreps - Higgins hungry for the playoffs

Higgins hungry for the playoffs
Nevada defensive end Grant Higgins is hungry to make up for the fact that his team narrowly fell outside of the playoff picture last fall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workout...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news