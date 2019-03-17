Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Holmes knows team must be ready to step forward

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

Cascade running back Colby Holmes will be seeing a lot of his teammates graduating and knows that his club must be ready to step forward. How did the high school football season go overall?“My foot...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}