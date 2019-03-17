Holmes knows team must be ready to step forward
Cascade running back Colby Holmes will be seeing a lot of his teammates graduating and knows that his club must be ready to step forward. How did the high school football season go overall?“My foot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news