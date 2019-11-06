News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Holst likes what his team achieved this fall

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

AHSTW quarterback Blake Holst had hoped his season would have lasted longer but was happy with the strides his team was able to make overall. How did the high school football season go overall?“Ove...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}