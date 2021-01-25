Hough talks D1 and D2 attention
Spencer offensive center Andrew Hough has played his way into attention from a number of scholarship level programs. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season went ver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news