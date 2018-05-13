College coaches continues to evaluate Linn-Mar wing forward Trey Hutcheson as he has landed three offers and interest from a number of others.



How did the basketball season go for your team?

“The season went well. We played our best basketball at the end, which is always good. I’ll really miss that great group of seniors.”

What are your workout plans now going forward?

“Lift three days a week with my school and get in the gym on the gun with a trainer, whatever it may be. I am getting into the gym as much as possible.”

What are you trying to improve on the most this off-season?

“Improve my defense and athleticism, continue to work on ball handling, and mid-range game.”

How has the AAU season been going so far for you and your team?

“It has gone pretty well. We have looked really good during some of our games. I get along really well with the guys and that, so the basketball part will all fall into place.”

What are your goals for the AAU season?

“My goal is to create relationships with my new teammates, my new coaches, new families and trust that those relationships will lead to relationships with college coaches.”

How do you believe your high school basketball team will be next season?

“We have a lot of really good returning pieces and a good group of sophomores to join as well next year. It should be a great year for Linn-Mar basketball.”

What is the toughest game on your schedule for 2018-2019?

“I really haven’t looked, but our schedule is always tough. I would imagine Iowa City West will be as good as anyone.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“The colleges that have been recruiting me are UND, UNI, Drake, Omaha, Western Illinois, Belmont, Winona State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Air Force, Dartmouth, Concordia, Colorado State, Milwaukee, Denver, Princeton, Furman, Truman State, Upper Iowa, and Northwest Missouri State.”

What colleges have offered you so far?

“Drake, UND, and Truman State.”

What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“Probably UNI, NW Missouri State, and Belmont.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“I’ve visited UNI, drake, and I’ve been up to UND for a camp. There have been no other visits, but I plan on a couple this summer.”

What camps are you going to this summer?

“I’m not quite sure, but probably Wisconsin, Drake, UNI, maybe Belmont, Omaha, or some of those.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Growing up, I am an Iowa fan. I love watching UNI as well.”