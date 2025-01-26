Iowa Girls Basketball: Top Wing Guards in 2028

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2028? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
-----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Girls Players by Position in 2028
Top Boys Players by Position in 2027
Top Girls Players by Position in 2027
Top Boys Players by Position in 2026
Top Girls Players by Position in 2026
Top Boys Players by Position in 2025
Top Girls Players by Position in 2025
24-25 Boys Conference Previews
24-25 Girls Conference Previews
24-25 Girls Player Rankings by Conference
24-25 Boys Player Rankings by Conference