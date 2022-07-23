Iowa High School Baseball: Top Third Basemen in 2024
Who are the top in-state in-state baseball players within the Class of 2024? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players by Position (2024)
Right Handed Pitchers - 7/18
Left Handed Pitchers - 7/19
Catchers - 7/20
First Basemen - 7/21
Second Basemen - 7/22
Third Basemen - 7/23
Shortstops - 7/24
Top Players by Position (2023)
Top Players by Position (2022)
2022 Conference Preview
Returning Hitter Rankings by Conference
Top Players by Position (2025)