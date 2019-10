Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Bryson Freeburg, Tri-Center 501 yards passing and six touchdowns

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

Cooper DeJean, OABCIG 267 yards passing, 1 TD, 167 yards rushing, and three 3 TDs

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

Jack Sievert, St. Ansgar 193 yards rushing and 6 TDs

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------