Who are Iowa's most recruited high school football players throughout all six classes in the Class of 2019? Find out now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 31-35 - 12/3

Rankings 26-30 - 12/4

Rankings 21-25 - 12/5

Rankings 16-20 - 12/6

Rankings 11-15 - 12/7

Rankings 6-10 - 12/8

Rankings 1-5 - 12/9

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-------------------