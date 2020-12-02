IowaPreps - Iowa's Top 225 Baseball Players in 2022 (56-60)

Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 66-70 - 11/30

Rankings 61-65 - 12/1

Rankings 56-60 - 12/2

Rankings 51-55 - 12/3

Rankings 46-50 - 12/4

Rankings 41-45 - 12/5

Rankings 36-40 - 12/6

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------