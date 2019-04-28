Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps has rated the top athletes, 1-230.

Included are 200 of the athletes we currently have rated. Follow this link to see where each player is rated and who else was included as well!

Name High School Pos Ht Wt

Abe Becker Maquoketa WF 6-foot-3



Adam Jackson Des Moines, Hoover WG 6-foot

Aidan Vanderloo Sioux City East PG 6-foot-1

Alex Hames AGWSR, Ackley PG 6-foot-1

Alex Irwin LeMars PG 5-foot-11

Alex Lingle IKM-Manning PF 6-foot-2

Alex Wolter Keokuk C 7-foot

Andrew Gibb St. Edmond PG 5-foot-9

Andrew Stewart Tipton WG 5-foot-11

Beau Cornwell West Branch PG 6-foot-2

Beau De Jongh Boyden-Hull WF 6-foot-1

Ben Heeren Ogden C 6-foot-5

Ben Obert Coon Rapids-Bayard PG 6-foot-3

Ben Wolgemuth Mediapolis WF 6-foot-5

Blake Baumhover Kuemper Catholic WG 5-foot-11

Braden Hoksbergen North Polk PG 5-foot-11

Brady Gatton Newman Catholic WF 6-foot-1

Brady Happel Dunkerton WG 6-foot-1

Brady Hilpipre Nodaway Valley C 6-foot-1

Braeden Hoyer Northeast, Goose Lake WF 6-foot-4

Brayden Peterson GMG, Garwin PG 6-foot

Brayton Van Kekerix Rock Valley WF 6-foot

Brenden Dingus Heartland Christian WF 6-foot

Brett Sears Harlan WF 6-foot-1

Bryce Barnett Regina Catholic PG 6-foot-1

Cade Bleeker Sioux Center WF 6-foot-3

Cade Fuller Dike-New Hartford WF 5-foot-10

Caleb Grizzle Ankeny Christian Academy C 6-foot-5

Caleb Terhark George-Little Rock WF 6-foot-4

Calvin Carlson Humboldt WG 5-foot-9

Cam Bannister West Marshall WF 5-foot-10

Cameron Lukavsky Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson PG 5-foot-10

Cameron Millikin Pekin PG 5-foot-10

Carter Broek Western Christian PG 5-foot-11

Carter Cuvelier Aplington-Parkersburg WF 6-foot-3

Carter Duwa Pleasant Valley PG 5-foot-10

Casey Kleemeier Winterset PG 5-foot-10

Cham Deng Storm Lake WF 6-foot-4

Charlie Dykshorn Sioux Center WG 6-foot-3

Chase Mullenix Atlantic WG 5-foot-10

Chase Ranschau West Sioux WF 6-foot

Christian Stanislav Glenwood WG 6-foot-3

Clay VanTol Western Christian WF 6-foot-2

Cliff McCray Sioux City West PG 6-foot-1

Codey Hicks Janesville C 6-foot-4

Cody Westcott Center Point-Urbana C 6-foot-4

Cole Berg South Hamilton WF 6-foot-1

Cole Burmeister Exira-EHK PG 5-foot-9

Cole Henry Oskaloosa WF 6-foot-8

Cole Jensen Lewis Central WF 6-foot-4

Collin Breen Fairfield WG 6-foot-1

Collin Kramer Saint Ansgar WF 6-foot-4

Collin Lister Carlisle WG 6-foot-1

Colten Parkins North Polk WG 6-foot

Colton Harberts Dike-New Hartford PF 6-foot-6

Colton Myers Saydel PG 5-foot-9

Conner Groves Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 5-foot-11

Conner Hill South Hamilton PG 5-foot-8

Cortavious Seales North Scott WG 5-foot-11

D.J. Carton Bettendorf PG 6-foot-2

Dakota Rold Exira-EHK C 6-foot-5

Drew Schurke AR-WE-VA PG 5-foot-10

Dustin Haines Sigourney PG 5-foot-10

Dylan Jones Waukee WF 6-foot-8

Dylan Peeters Davenport Assumption WF 6-foot-7

Dylan Spina Benton Community WF 6-foot-1

Dylan Steen Webster City WF 6-foot-2

Easton Botkins Durant PG 6-foot

Ethan Kirchgatter Saint Ansgar PG 6-foot-2

Ethan Streicher Edgewood-Colesburg WG 5-foot-8

Evan Gauger Indianola PG 5-foot-10

Gabe Larkin Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont PF 6-foot-3

Garrett Straight Belle Plaine WG 5-foot-11

Gatdoar Bijiek Des Moines North WG 6-foot

Gavin Becker West Hancock WG 5-foot-11

Gavin Kies Burlington Notre Dame WF 6-foot-4

Gracen Welberg Panorama, Panora WF 6-foot-1

Grant Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan WG 5-foot-11

Hagen Waters Lisbon PF 6-foot-1

Hale Hulme North Tama PG 6-foot-1

Haris Hoffman Cascade WG 6-foot

Harouna Sissoko Grand View Christian WF 6-foot-7

Henry Hoversten Webster City C 6-foot-6

Hosea Treadwell Des Moines Hoover WG 6-foot-1

Hunter Decker Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids PG 5-foot-11

Hunter Hendrix Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln WG 5-foot-11

Hunter Rickels Calamus-Wheatland PG 5-foot-9

Hunter Snyder Pleasant Valley WF 6-foot-2

Issa Samake Grand View Christian WF 6-foot-7

Jace Davidson Pocahontas Area/L-M WG 6-foot

Jack Kelley Don Bosco PG 5-foot-10

Jackson Frericks Cedar Falls C 6-foot-7

Jackson Kiburis Gladbrook-Reinbeck WG 5-foot-10

Jackson Kochendorfer St. Edmond WF 6-foot

Jackson Molstead Charles City PG 5-foot-10

Jacob Murray Hudson WG 6-foot-3

Jacob Smith Marshalltown WG 6-foot

Jacob Vis Western Christian WF 6-foot-3

Jake Hilmer North Linn PG 5-foot-11

James Betz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura PF 6-foot-7

Jamil Haymond Davenport, West WG 6-foot-2

Jang Jioklow Carroll WG 6-foot-2

Japannah Kellogg Ames WF 6-foot-5

Jared Birks South Central Calhoun PF 6-foot-3

Jared Townsend Wilton PF 6-foot-1

Jaren Nelson Linn-Mar WG 6-foot-3

Javonte Keck Sioux City, East WF 6-foot-6

Jayce Goergen Ankeny Christian Academy WG 5-foot-10

Jerry Jorgenson Treynor WG 5-foot-10

John Galm Clay Central-Everly C 6-foot-4

Jordan Collins Bondurant-Farrar WG 6-foot-1

Jordan Jackson Fort Dodge WF 6-foot-3

Joseph Halverson West Marshall WG 6-foot-3

Josh Fitzgerald Newman Catholic WG 5-foot-11

Josh Pettepier Exira-EHK WG 5-foot-7

Josh Walleser Kee, Lansing WG 5-foot-10

Josiah Conkrite Des Moines, Abraham Lincoln PG 5-foot-10

Justin Aspengren Boone PF 6-foot-4

Kaden Ladwig OA-BCIG WF 6-foot-1

Kaidion Larson Prince Of Peace Prep, Clinton PG 6-foot

Keaton Mitchell Wapello PF 6-foot-8

Keegan Murray Cedar Rapids Prairie WG 6-foot-7

Keegan Simons Ar-We-Va, Westside C 6-foot-3

Keith Keahna South Tama PF 6-foot-4

Keontae Luckett New London WG 5-foot-10

Keshawn Pegues Davenport, Central WF 6-foot-3

Koby Hardcastle A-D-M, Adel WG 6-foot-2

Kris Murray Cedar Rapids Prairie WF 6-foot-7

Kylan Smallwood Creston PG 6-foot-1

Landon Jumbeck George-Little Rock WG 6-foot-4

Lenny Peavy Clarke WG 5-foot-9

Levi Lukes South Winneshiek WF 6-foot-2

Lino Malual Des Moines North WF 6-foot-2

Logan Peters South Hamilton WG 6-foot-2

Logan Rashid Fort Madison PG 5-foot-8

Logan Wolf Cedar Falls WG 6-foot-4

Lucas Nagel George-Little Rock WF 6-foot-3

Mach Nyaw Storm Lake WG 6-foot

Malga Yanga Storm Lake WG 6-foot-3

Malik Westerfield Davenport, West WF 6-foot-1

Mason Porter New London PF 6-foot-2

Mason Vanatta Fremont-Mills, Tabor WF 6-foot-1

Matt Barragy Gilbert WF 6-foot-3

Matthew Walton Anamosa WF 6-foot-3

Max Duax Dubuque, Hempstead WG 5-foot-11

Nathan Weaver Chariton PF 6-foot-4

Nick DeJong Pella C 6-foot-6

Nick Jacobs Akron-Westfield PG 5-foot-10

Nick Timmerman Dubuque Senior WF 6-foot-2

Noah Carter Dubuque Senior PF 6-foot-5

Noah Hart Waukee PG 6-foot-2

Noah Nichols Orient-Macksburg WG 5-foot-10

Owen Coburn Spirit Lake C 6-foot-11

Parker Hitt Mormon Trail, Garden Grove WF 5-foot-11

Patrick McCaffery Iowa City West WF 6-foot-7

Paul Rundquist Wapsie Valley PG 5-foot-10

Pedro Rogozzo East Mills C 6-foot-5

Peyton Williams Johnston PF 6-foot-5

Quinn Vesey Indianola WF 5-foot-11

Reed Worth PCM, Monroe PG 5-foot-9

Reid Rausch Cascade WF 6-foot-4

Ryan Bellcock East Sac County PF 6-foot-3

Ryan Gustafson Pella WG 6-foot

Ryan Schmitt Van Meter C 6-foot-8

Rylan James Lynnville-Sully PF 6-foot-2

Ryle Koenig Notre Dame, Burlington PF 6-foot-3

Sam Beatty Mount Pleasant WF 6-foot-4

Sam DeMoss Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-foot-2

Sam Glenn Southeast Polk WG 6-foot-3

Sean Geertsema Independence PG 5-foot-10

Seth Feldman West Liberty WG 6-foot

Seth Wineland Lewis Central WG 6-foot-1

Spencer Hoff Janesville PG 6-foot-1

Spencer Lamb Van Meter WG 6-foot-1

Tate Bear Meskwaki Settlement School C 6-foot-3

Tate Killeen Audubon WF 5-foot-5

Tate Storbeck Clear Lake WF 6-foot-3

TJ Schnurr Bishop Garrigan PF 6-foot-5

TJ Vesey Davenport, North WG 6-foot-2

Trayvon Williams West Des Moines Valley PG 6-foot-3

Trent Frerichs Sioux City North WG 6-foot

Trent Williamson Earlham WF 6-foot-1

Trenton Beck Carlisle WG 6-foot-4

Trevor Boge North Linn WG 6-foot-2

Trevor Paulsen Marion PF 6-foot-2

Trey Hinote Greene County WG 6-foot-1

Trey Hutcheson Linn-Mar WF 6-foot-3

Trey Moore Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont WF 5-foot-10

Trey Sheets Cedar Rapids, Kennedy WG 6-foot-3

Tristan Sweitzer New Hampton PG 5-foot-11

Tristin Waugh Fairfield PF 6-foot-2

Tyler Endres Norwalk C 6-foot-6

Tyler Hanks Alta-Aurelia WG 6-foot-1

Tyreke Locure Des Moines North PG 5-foot-9

Will Turner Gilbert PG 5-foot-11

Willie Guy Cedar Rapids Jefferson PG 5-foot-7

Wyatt Klyn Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont C 6-foot-3

Zach Johnson Dunkerton PG 5-foot-9

Zach March Springville WG 5-foot-8

Zach Martinek West Fork WG 6-foot-2