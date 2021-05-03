IowaPreps - Iowa's Top 250 Basketball Players in 2022 (81-85)

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 81-85 - 5/3
Rankings 76-80 - 5/4
Rankings 71-75 - 5/5
Rankings 66-70 - 5/6
Rankings 61-65 - 5/7
Rankings 56-60 - 5/8
Rankings 51-55 - 5/9
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
---------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Postseason All State Teams
Elite First Team
Junior First Team
Freshmen First Team
Freshmen Second Team
Sophomore First Team
Sophomore Second Team
Junior Second Team
Elite Second Team
Elite Third Team
Junior Third Team
Freshmen Third Team
Freshmen Fourth Team
Sophomore Third Team
Sophomore Fourth Team
Elite Fourth Team
Elite Fifth Team
Junior Fourth Team
Junior Fifth Team
Sophomore Fifth Team
Freshmen Fifth Team
Basketball Player Rankings
Top 250 Players in 2021
Top 200 Players in 2022
Top 140 Players in 2023
Top 100 Players in 2024
Postseason Honors
4A Player of the Year
3A Player of the Year
2A Player of the Year
1A Player of the Year
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Basketball MVPs
South Iowa Cedar East
South Iowa Cedar West
Southeast
Top of Iowa East
Top of Iowa West
Tri-Rivers East
Tri-Rivers West
Northeast Iowa
Raccoon River
WaMac East
WaMac West
Siouxland
North Iowa Cedar East
North Iowa Cedar West
Hawkeye Ten
Heart of Iowa
Lakes
Little Hawkeye
MRC
North Central
Stock Risers
Senior Stock Risers
Junior Stock Risers
Sophomore Stock Risers
Freshmen Stock Risers
Top Players by Position (2024)
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
Top Players by Position (2023)
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
4A Substate Previews
Substate 1
Substate 2
Substate 3
Substate 4
Substate 5
Substate 6
Substate 7
Substate 8
3A Substate Previews
Substate 1
Substate 2
Substate 3
Substate 4
Substate 5
Substate 6
Substate 7
Substate 8
Top Players by Position (2022)
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
2A District Previews
Districts 1 & 2
Districts 3 & 4
Districts 5 & 6
Districts 7 & 8
Districts 9 & 10
Districts 11 & 12
Districts 13 & 14
Districts 15 & 16
1A District Previews
Districts 1 & 2
Districts 3 & 4
Districts 5 & 6
Districts 7 & 8
Districts 9 & 10
Districts 11 & 12
Districts 13 & 14
Districts 15 & 16
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
22-23 Preseason Team Ranking
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Midseason All Conference Teams
CIML Central
CIML Iowa
CIML Metro
MAC
MVC Mississippi
MVC Valley
Most Recruited Players in '23
Players 1-5
Players 6-10
Players 11-15
Players 16-20
Players 21-25
Players 26-30
Players 31-35
Most Recruited Players in '22
Players 1-5
Players 6-10
Players 11-15
Players 16-20
Players 21-25
Players 26-30
Players 31-35
21-22 Preseason Team Ranking
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Most Recruited Players in '21
Players 1-5
Players 6-10
Players 11-15
Players 16-20
Players 21-25
Players 26-30
Players 31-35
In-Season Stock Risers
Senior Stock Risers
Junior Stock Risers
Sophomore Stock Risers
Freshmen Stock Risers
Top Players by Position (2021)
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
2020-2021 Preseason Honors
Sophomore of the Year Candidates
4A Player of the Year Candidates
3A Player of the Year
2A Player of the Year
1A Player of the Year
Player of the Year Candidates
Senior Player of the Year Candidates
Junior Player of the Year Candidates
2020-2021 Conference Previews
West Central
Western Iowa
Western Valley
WaMaC East
WaMaC West
War Eagle
Tri-Rivers East
Tri-Rivers West
Upper Iowa
Top of Iowa East
Top of Iowa West
Twin Lakes
South Iowa Cedar East
South Iowa Cedar West
Southeast
SEISC North
SEISC South
Siouxland
South Central
Raccoon River
River Valley North
River Valley South
Rolling Valley
NICL East
NICL West
Pride of Iowa
MVC Mississippi
MVC Valley
North Central
Northeast Iowa
Iowa Star South
Iowa Star North
MRC
Heart of Iowa
Lakes
Little Hawkeye
Bluegrass
Corner
Hawkeye Ten
MAC
CIML Central
CIML Iowa
CIML Metro
2020-2021 Preseason All State Teams
Sophomore First Team
1A First Team
4A First Team
3A First Team
2A First Team
Junior First Team
2A Second Team
1A Second Team
Sophomore Second Team
4A Second Team
3A Second Team
1A Third Team
Elite First Team
Junior Second Team
Elite Second Team
3A Third Team
2A Third Team
Sophomore Third Team
Elite Third Team
4A Third Team
1A Fourth Team
Elite Fourth Team
Junior Third Team
4A Fourth Team
3A Fourth Team
2A Fourth Team
Elite Fifth Team
Junior Fourth Team
Sophomore Fourth Team
3A Fifth Team
2A Fifth Team
1A Fifth Team
Junior Fifth Team
Sophomore Fifth Team
4A Fifth Team
Early 2020-2021 Conference Previews
Upper Iowa
WaMac East
WaMac West
War Eagle
West Central
Western Iowa
Western Valley
Twin Lakes
South Iowa Cedar West
South Iowa Cedar East
Southeast
Top of Iowa East
Top of Iowa West
Tri-Rivers East
Tri-Rivers West
River Valley North
River Valley South
Rolling Valley
SEISC North
SEISC South
Siouxland
South Central
MRC
North Central
North Iowa Cedar East
North Iowa Cedar West
Northeast Iowa
Pride of Iowa
Raccoon River
Lakes
Iowa Star North
Iowa Star South
Little Hawkeye
MAC
MVC Mississippi
MVC Valley
Bluegrass
CIML Central
CIML Iowa
CIML Metro
Corner
Hawkeye Ten
Heart of Iowa
Player Rank by Conference
Siouxland
Pride of Iowa
Raccoon River
MVC Mississippi
MVC Valley
Western Valley
South Central
WaMac East
WaMac West
Upper Iowa
War Eagle
West Central
Tri-Rivers West
Twin Lakes
Western Iowa
SEISC South
South Iowa Cedar West
Southeast
Top of Iowa East
Top of Iowa West
Tri-Rivers East
South Iowa Cedar East
North Iowa Cedar East
North Iowa Cedar West
Northeast Iowa
River Valley North
River Valley South
Rolling Valley
SEISC North
Lakes
Iowa Star North
Iowa Star South
Little Hawkeye
MAC
MRC
North Central
Bluegrass
CIML Central
CIML Iowa
CIML Metro
Corner
Hawkeye Ten
Heart of Iowa
Top 10 Candidates in 2022
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top 10 Candidates in 2023
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
2020 All State Teams
Elite First Team
Junior First Team
Sophomore First Team
Freshmen First Team
4A First Team
3A First Team
2A First Team
1A First Team
Elite Second Team
Elite Third Team
Elite Fourth Team
Elite Fifth Team
Sophomore Second Team
Sophomore Third Team
Sophomore Fourth Team
Junior Second Team
Junior Third Team
Junior Fourth Team
Junior Fifth Team
Freshmen Second Team
1A Second Team
1A Third Team
4A Second Team
4A Third Team
3A Second Team
3A Third Team
2A Second Team
2A Third Team
Freshmen Third Team
Postseason Honors
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Final Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Conference MVPs
Lakes
Little Hawkeye
MAC
MRC
Hawkeye 10
WaMac East
WaMac West
CIML Iowa
CIML Central
CIML Metro
MVC Mississippi
MVC Valley
Class 4A Substate Previews
Substate 1
Substate 2
Substate 3
Substate 4
Substate 5
Substate 6
Substate 7
Substate 8
Class 3A Substate Previews
Substate 1
Substate 2
Substate 3
Substate 4
Substate 5
Substate 6
Substate 7
Substate 8
Class 2A District Previews
District 1 & 2
District 3 & 4
District 5 & 6
District 7 & 8
District 9 & 10
District 11 & 12
District 13 & 14
District 15 & 16
Class 1A District Previews
District 1 & 2
District 3 & 4
District 5 & 6
District 7 & 8
District 9 & 10
District 11 & 12
District 13 & 14
District 15 & 16
In-Season Stock Risers
Class of 2020
Class of 2021
Class of 2022
Class of 2023
Top Players by Position (2020)
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
2019-2020 Conference Previews
Western Iowa
War Eagle
West Central
WaMac East
WaMac West
Twin Lakes
Upper Iowa
Tri-Rivers East
Tri-Rivers West
South Iowa Cedar West
Southeast
Top of Iowa East
Top of Iowa West
Siouxland
South Central
South Iowa Cedar East
River Valley North
River Valley South
SEISC North
SEISC South
Rolling Valley
North Iowa Cedar West
Northeast Iowa
Pride of Iowa
Raccoon River
MVC Valley
MRC
North Central
North Iowa Cedar East
Iowa Star South
Lakes
Little Hawkeye
MVC Mississippi
Corner
Hawkeye Ten
Heart of Iowa
Iowa Star North
Bluegrass
CIML Central
CIML Iowa
CIML Metro
2019-2020 Preseason All State
4A, First Team
3A, First Team
Elite, First Team
Sophomore, First Team
2A, First Team
Junior, First Team
Junior, Second Team
1A, First Team
4A, Second Team
Elite, Second Team
Sophomore, Second Team
3A, Second Team
2A, Second Team
1A, Second Team
Elite, Third Team
Elite, Fourth Team
Junior, Third Team
1A, Third Team
Elite, Fifth Team
2A, Third Team
3A, Third Team
4A, Fourth Team
2A, Fourth Team
1A, Fourth Team
4A, Fourth Team
3A, Fourth Team
Junior, Fifth Team
Sophomore, Third Team