Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 131-135 - 3/2
Rankings 126-130 - 3/3
Rankings 121-125 - 3/4
Rankings 116-120 - 3/5
Rankings 111-115 - 3/6
Rankings 106-110 - 3/7
Rankings 101-105 - 3/8
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Playoff Predictions
3A Substate Predictions - 3/2
4A Substate Predictions - 3/3
1A State Predictions - 3/4
2A State Predictions - 3/5
3A State Predictions - 3/6
4A State Predictions - 3/7
Conference MVPs
Lakes - 3/7
Little Hawkeye - 3/8
MAC - 3/4
MRC - 3/5
Hawkeye 10 - 3/6
WaMac East - 3/7
WaMac West - 3/8
CIML Iowa
CIML Central
CIML Metro
MVC Mississippi
MVC Valley
Class 4A Substate Previews
Substate 1
Substate 2
Substate 3
Substate 4
Substate 5
Substate 6
Substate 7
Substate 8
Class 3A Substate Previews
Substate 1
Substate 2
Substate 3
Substate 4
Substate 5
Substate 6
Substate 7
Substate 8
Class 2A District Previews
District 1 & 2
District 3 & 4
District 5 & 6
District 7 & 8
District 9 & 10
District 11 & 12
District 13 & 14
District 15 & 16
Class 1A District Previews
District 1 & 2
District 3 & 4
District 5 & 6
District 7 & 8
District 9 & 10
District 11 & 12
District 13 & 14
District 15 & 16
In-Season Stock Risers
Class of 2020
Class of 2021
Class of 2022
Class of 2023
Top Players by Position - 2020
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
Top Players by Position - 2021
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
Top Players by Position - 2023
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Database
Top Players by Position - 2022
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
Basketball Player Rankings
Top 200 Players in 2020
Top 200 Players in 2021
Top 125 Players in 2023
2019-2020 Conference Previews
Western Iowa
War Eagle
West Central
WaMac East
WaMac West
Twin Lakes
Upper Iowa
Tri-Rivers East
Tri-Rivers West
South Iowa Cedar West
Southeast
Top of Iowa East
Top of Iowa West
Siouxland
South Central
South Iowa Cedar East
River Valley North
River Valley South
SEISC North
SEISC South
Rolling Valley
North Iowa Cedar West
Northeast Iowa
Pride of Iowa
Raccoon River
MVC Valley
MRC
North Central
North Iowa Cedar East
Iowa Star South
Lakes
Little Hawkeye
MVC Mississippi
Corner
Hawkeye Ten
Heart of Iowa
Iowa Star North
Bluegrass
CIML Central
CIML Iowa
CIML Metro
2019-2020 Preseason All State
4A, First Team
3A, First Team
Elite, First Team
Sophomore, First Team
2A, First Team
Junior, First Team
Junior, Second Team
1A, First Team
4A, Second Team
Elite, Second Team
Sophomore, Second Team
3A, Second Team
2A, Second Team
1A, Second Team
Elite, Third Team
Elite, Fourth Team
Junior, Third Team
1A, Third Team
Elite, Fifth Team
2A, Third Team
3A, Third Team
4A, Fourth Team
2A, Fourth Team
1A, Fourth Team
4A, Fourth Team
3A, Fourth Team
Junior, Fifth Team
Sophomore, Third Team
Most Recruited Players in '20
Players 1-5
Players 6-10
Players 11-15
Players 16-20
Players 21-25
Players 26-30
Players 31-35
Top Players by Position - 2022
Point Guards
Wing Guards
Wing Forwards
Power Forwards
Centers
2019-2020 Early Preseason Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A