Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 201-205 - 2/17

Rankings 196-200 - 2/18

Rankings 191-195 - 2/19

Rankings 186-190 - 2/20

Rankings 181-185 - 2/21

Rankings 176-180 - 2/22

Rankings 171-175 - 2/23

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------