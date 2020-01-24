Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2021? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 51-55 - 1/20

Rankings 46-50 - 1/21

Rankings 41-45 - 1/22

Rankings 36-40 - 1/23

Rankings 31-35 - 1/24

Rankings 26-30 - 1/25

Rankings 21-25 - 1/26

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------