IowaPreps - Iowa's Top 300 Football Players in 2022 (241-245)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 261-265 - 12/14

Rankings 256-260 - 12/15

Rankings 251-255 - 12/16

Rankings 246-250 - 12/17

Rankings 241-245 - 12/18

Rankings 236-240 - 12/19

Rankings 231-235 - 12/20

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------