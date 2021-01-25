IowaPreps - Iowa's Top 300 Football Players in 2022 (61-65)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 61-65 - 1/25

Rankings 56-60 - 1/26

Rankings 51-55 - 1/27

Rankings 46-50 - 1/28

Rankings 41-45 - 1/29

Rankings 36-40 - 1/30

Rankings 31-35 - 1/31

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------



