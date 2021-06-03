Iowa's Top 325 Football Players in 2022 (271-275)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 286-290 - 5/31

Rankings 281-285 - 6/1

Rankings 276-280 - 6/2

Rankings 271-275 - 6/3

Rankings 266-270 - 6/4

Rankings 261-265 - 6/5

Rankings 256-260 - 6/6

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------