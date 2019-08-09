Iowa's Top Setters in 2020
Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top volleyball players within the Class of 2020 now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
-------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Class of 2020 Players
Top Defensive Specialists - 8/7
Top Hitters - 8/8
Top Setters - 8/9
2020 Volleyball Database - 8/10
2019 Conference Previews
Top of Iowa East - 8/7
Top of Iowa West - 8/8
Tri-Rivers East - 8/9
Tri-Rivers West - 8/10
Top Class of 2022 Players
Top Class of 2021 Players