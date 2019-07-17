Iowa's Top Softball Center Fielders in 2022
Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top softball players within the Class of 2022 now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Class of 2022 Players
First Basemen - 7/18
Second Basemen - 7/19
Shortstops - 7/21
Third Basemen - 7/20
Left Fielders - 7/15
Right Fielders - 7/16
Center Fielders - 7/17
Top Class of 2021 Players
Top Class of 2020 Players
Top Class of 2019 Players
Conference Previews