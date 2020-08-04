IowaPreps - Class of 2022 Softball Top Prospect Database

Iowa Preps has updated our Class of 2022 top softball prospect database now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position (2022)

First Basemen - 7/27

Second Basemen - 7/28

Third Basemen - 7/29

Left Fielders - 7/30

Right Fielders - 7/31

Center Fielders - 8/1

Designated Hitters - 8/2

Pitchers

Catchers

Shortstops

Top Players by Position (2021)

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Center Fielders

Designated Hitters

Utility Players

Database

Top Players by Position (2020)

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Third Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Designated Hitters

Top Left Fielders

Top Right Fielders

Top Center Fielders

Top Utility Players

Database

2020 Conference Previews

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

NICL East

NICL West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Rolling Valley

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers West

South Iowa Cedar

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Tri-Rivers East

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Top Players by Position (2023)

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Shortstops

Third Basemen

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Center Fielders

Designated Hitters

Utility Players

Database