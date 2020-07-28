IowaPreps - Iowa's Top Softball Second Basemen in 2022

Iowa's Top Softball Second Basemen in 2022
Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top softball players within the Class of 2022 now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players by Position (2022)
First Basemen - 7/27
Second Basemen - 7/28
Third Basemen - 7/29
Left Fielders - 7/30
Right Fielders - 7/31
Center Fielders - 8/1
Designated Hitters - 8/2
Top Players by Position (2021)
Top Players by Position (2020)
2020 Conference Previews
Top Players by Position (2023)