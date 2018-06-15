Iowa's Top Softball Shortstops in 2018
Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top softball players within the Class of 2018 now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
--------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Class of 2018 Players
Top Pitchers - 6/11
Top Catchers - 6/17
Top First Basemen - 6/12
Top Second Basemen - 6/13
Top Shortstops - 6/15
Top Utility Players - 6/16
Conference Previews
Top Class of 2019 Players
Top Class of 2020 Players
Top Class of 2021 Players