Iowa Track State Favorites - 3A, 110 Meter Hurdles Boys

Iowa Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click Here For More Now!
--------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2025 State Track Favorites
4A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 10/28
3A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 10/29
2A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 10/30
1A, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 10/31
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025
2024 Boys State Track Favorites
2024 Girls State Track Favorites