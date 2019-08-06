Ivy and FCS attention for Krousie
Benton quarterback Clay Krousie continues to keep an eye on the recruiting process and is hearing from FCS schools, Ivies, and a other programs in-state as well.What have you been doing as of late ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news