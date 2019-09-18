James Glenn has high hopes for the winter
Southeast Polk point guard James Glenn believes his team can achieve some big things on the basketball court when things tip off this winter. How did the spring and summer go for you with basketbal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news