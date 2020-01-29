News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 12:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jayden Mackie shining this winter

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Aplington-Parkersburg point guard Jayden Mackie has stepped up his game during the basketball season and it shows with the way the Falcons are playing. How has the season been going so far?“Our sea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}