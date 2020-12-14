Jelinek pleased with getting back on the gridiron
Linn-Mar quarterback McKade Jelinek was unsure if the football season was going to happen and that left him happy that the Lions were able to suit up during the fall.How did the high school footbal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news