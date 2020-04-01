News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Jensen feels Clinton is on the rise

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

The experience that Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen and his younger teammates gained last fall is something that will pay off going forward. How did the high school football season go overall?“This ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}