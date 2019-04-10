Keegan talks Martin Bros.
Beckman Catholic point guard Michael Keegan is excited to see what his team can achieve this off-season on the AAU circuit. How did the basketball season go for your team?“Basketball went better th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news