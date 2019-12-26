Kelley keeping his college options open
West Delaware athlete Kyle Kelley has a sporting lean for college, but that isn't stopping him from considering both football and basketball. How has the season been going so far? “The start of the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news