Keygan Day hoping for a chance in college
Stanton quarterback Keygan Day is an elite small school player who is working hard for a chance to play football at the next level.How did the high school football season go overall?“The football ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news