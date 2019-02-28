Kiewiet excited to see what his team can do
Dike-New Hartford defensive back Parker Kiewiet is looking forward to what his team can achieve on the gridiron in 2019. How did the high school football season go overall?“This year’s high school ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news