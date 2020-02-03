Kindhart looking for a strong finish
Cedar Rapids Jefferson wing guard Brayden Kindhart is confident that his team has the potential to finish strong down the stretch on the basketball court.How has the season been going so far?“My so...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news