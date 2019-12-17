Klocke has higher hopes for 2020
Audubon running back Ethan Klocke knows the potential is there in 2020 to do even more damage on the gridiron. How did the high school football season go overall?“The season went extremely well. We...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news