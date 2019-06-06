Konrardy talks opener against Linn-Mar
Dubuque Senior linebacker Carter Konrardy helped his team beat Linn-Mar a season ago and knows that beating the Lions will be another challenge. What have you been doing as of late with off-season ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news