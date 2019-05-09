Kutcher talks AAU hoops
Mount Vernon wing guard Keaton Kutcher is working hard to help his team prepare for a big off-season on the AAU circuit. How did the basketball season go for your team? “It went pretty well. We wen...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news