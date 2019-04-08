Lambert has big plans for the off-season
Monticello point guard Luke Lambert is hungry to improve and it shows with the work he has been putting in as of late. How did the basketball season go for your team?“It went very well. We started ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news