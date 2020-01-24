Langenberg considering baseball and football
Urbandale linebacker Tucker Langenberg has excelled in multiple sports at the high school level and is considering both baseball and football in college. How did the high school football season go ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news