Lillefloren considering football and baseball in college
River Valley athlete Brody Lillefloren is open to playing two different sports when it comes to the next level. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I've been doing a lot o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news