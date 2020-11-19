Little down time for Humpal
Anamosa quarterback Grahm Humpal has little down time in athletics as he plays four different sports and is moving from football to basketball.How did the high school football season go overall?“Ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news