Lorenzen excited for basketball
Okoboji wing guard Lucas Lorenzen is excited to see what his team can accomplish on the hardwood heading into the winter. How did the AAU season go for you during the off-season?“AAU went pretty go...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news