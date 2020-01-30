Lorenzen has lofty goals
Okoboji wing guard Lucas Lorenzen is hopeful that his team can finish strong down the stretch and has the goals to back it up. How has the season been going so far? “The season has been going alrig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news