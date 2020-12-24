Maeder likes the makeup of his team
Davis County quarterback Carson Maeder sees a lot of potential for his football team heading into the 2021 season with the playmakers they have returning.How did the high school football season go ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news