News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Max Carney looking for a UNI-Dome run

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Spirit Lake running back Max Carney is hopeful that his team can excel this fall on the gridiron and hopes that includes a run to the UNI-Dome.How has the preparation been going for this upcoming s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}